Lubbock Meals on Wheel to host 21st Annual Mardi Gras Celebration on Feb. 25

It’s time for Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ 21st annual Mardi Gras Celebration. The festivities will take place on Tuesday, February 25th from 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Exhibit Hall. This spectacular event will include more than 30 food booths (with selections from your favorite local restaurants), music by Bo Garza, a large silent auction, cash bars, plus a variety of activities and prizes. Colorful beads will be available to make the evening even more festive. There will be a large Children’s Area including a gaming trailer, bouncers, face & hair painting, and much more to keep the kiddos entertained. There is no extra charge for children’s activities.

Event tickets are $45 for adults, $10 for children 17 and under and can be purchased in advance at lubbockmealsonwheels.org or at Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ office, any Select-A-Seat location (service charge applies), or for $50 at the door. We accept cash, checks, or credit cards (no American Express please) and will be happy to mail or hold tickets. There will be two benefit drawings with only 1,000 tickets sold in each drawing. One drawing is for a $1,000 Southwest Airlines gift card and the other is for a $1,000 Amazon gift card. Please join us for a fantastic and fun evening and support a great program that helps people remain at home, well fed, and independent in our community. For more information call Lubbock Meals on Wheels at 806-792-7971 or check us out at lubbockmealsonwheels.org.

Lubbock Meals on Wheels is a private, non-profit organization, dedicated to preparing and delivering hot, nutritious meals to those who are homebound, elderly, or disabled. With the help of over 1,600 volunteers, over 219,000 meals were delivered in 2019. We are currently delivering 63 routes. We receive no government funding and are not a United Way agency. In 2019, we began delivering in Wolfforth, TX.

