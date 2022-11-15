LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Meals on Wheels (LMOW) recently kicked off its 3rd annual Senior Secret Santa program.

According to a press release from LMOW, over 800 of their clients turned in a wish list this year for Christmas.

The community is invited to adopt these clients and shop for their Christmas wishes.

“The first step is to get an ornament with the client’s wish list. Once you have shopped, you will return your items to Lubbock Meals on Wheels no later than November 28th,” the press release said.

Elves will then bag up all the gifts and get them ready for delivery. Volunteer Santa’s will then deliver the gifts on December 14th.

Those interested in delivery gifts can call 806-792-7971.

Lubbock Meals on Wheels is a private, non-profit organization that prepares and delivers hot, nutritious lunches, each weekday, to over 900 people in Lubbock and Wolfforth, helping people remain at home, well-fed and independent, the press release said.