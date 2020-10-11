Lubbock Meals on Wheels announces 2 new routes; volunteers needed

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Lubbock Meals on Wheels:

The need for our services continues to grow. Starting Monday, October 12, Lubbock Meals on Wheels will add two more routes to our hot meal delivery in Lubbock. We need more volunteers to help keep up with this growing need. We have 890 active clients and will be delivering 66 routes in Lubbock and two routes in Wolfforth.

Delivery is between 10:45 am & 12:30 pm weekdays and takes an average of one-hour. You do not have to commit to a regular schedule. Sign-up is easy, just go to https://lubbockmealsonwheels.org/volunteer/ and complete a short application. We hope you decide to become a part of our LMOW volunteer family.

Lubbock Meals on Wheels is a private, non-profit organization, dedicated to preparing and delivering hot, nutritious meals to those who are homebound, elderly, or disabled. LMOW began service in Lubbock in 1971. With the help of over 1,600 volunteers, over 219,000 meals were delivered in 2019. We are currently delivering 66-routes in Lubbock and two-routes in Wolfforth. We receive no government funding and are not a United Way agency.

WHO: Lubbock Meals on Wheels

WHAT: Looking for volunteers.

WHERE: 2304 34th Street



WEBSITE: www.lubbockmealsonwheels.org

FOR MORE INFO: Contact Barbara or Mary at 806-792-7971

