We are pleased to announce that Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ 23rd Annual Mardi Gras fundraiser was the biggest yet! Thanks to our generous sponsors and supportive community, and the hard work of our staff, entertainers, and almost 300 volunteers, we had another record-breaking year raising over $132,000. This is a 14% increase over our last, in-person Mardi Gras event. One hundred percent of these funds remain local and help people remain at home, well fed, and independent.

Lubbock Meals on Wheels receives no government funding, and we are not a United Way agency. We rely completely on private funding and the Lubbock and Wolfforth communities. With the help of over 1,600 volunteers, more than 216,000 meals were delivered in 2021. We are currently delivering 70 routes, serving both Lubbock and Wolfforth.

Thank you for your support, and please save the date for our 24th Annual Mardi Gras fundraiser to be held on February 28th, 2023!

