Lubbock Meals on Wheels announces winter weather plans

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Lubbock Meals on Wheels:

Each year, Lubbock Meals on Wheels delivers emergency meals to the homebound, elderly, and disabled people of our community. If Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ deliveries are be cancelled due to an emergency, our homebound neighbors will have a “healthy meal in a box,” at their fingertips. This year we have included enough food to replace two lunches. All of the food contained in these important boxes is shelf stable through October, 2021.

A generous grant, from the Lubbock Lions Club, has funded these non-perishable, shelf-stable food items including soup, crackers, applesauce, oatmeal, and milk for over 1,200 boxes. Each LMOW recipient will receive an emergency box. In the event that an emergency prevents regular LMOW delivery, local media will be notified that Lubbock Meals on Wheels will not deliver and recipients will be instructed to use one of the meals in their emergency meal kit.

On Thursday, October 29th at 10:45 AM, Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ volunteers will begin delivering emergency meals to LMOW recipients.

Since winter weather may prevent LMOW delivery prior to our emergency food box distribution, we are sending out a package of easy to prepare red beans and rice today. This is enough for two meals. We thank Breedlove Foods for their generous donation of this shelf-stable meal.

Lubbock Meals on Wheels is a private, non-profit organization, preparing and delivering hot, nutritious lunches, each weekday, to over 850 people in Lubbock and Wolfforth, helping people remain at home, well fed, and independent.

WHAT: Lubbock Meals on Wheels Emergency Meal Delivery

WHEN: October 29th at 10:45 AM

WHERE: Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ office, 2304-34th Street



WEBSITE: www.lubbockmealsonwheels.org

For more information, please contact Mary Gerlach at mary@lubbockmow.org or (806)792-7971

(News release from Lubbock Meals on Wheels)