Lubbock Meals on Wheels celebrates 50th Anniversary

April 5th – 9th, Lubbock Meals on Wheels will be celebrating our 50th Anniversary. We delivered our first meals on April 1st, 1971. That day we delivered 29 meals. Today we deliver over 800 meals each day. Throughout the week we will have snacks, food trucks, and an opportunity for people to come see how much we have changed.

Lubbock Meals on Wheels is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to preparing and delivering hot, nutritious meals to those who are homebound, elderly, or disabled. With the help of over 1,600 volunteers, over 227,000 meals were delivered in 2020. We are currently delivering 70 routes in the cities of Lubbock and Wolfforth. We receive no government funds and are not a United Way agency.

WHO: Lubbock Meals on Wheels

WHAT: 50th Anniversary Celebration

WHEN: April 5th – 9th, 2021 10:30am – 12:30pm

WHERE: 2304-34th Street

For more information, please call Mary at (806)792-7971 or email mary@lubbockmow.org

