Lubbock Meals on Wheels continues to feed people & pets through pandemic – here’s how you can help

Mary Gerlach, Assistant Director at Lubbock Meals on Wheels, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about their continued efforts to feed the homebound, elderly and disabled, as well as their pets.

Lubbock Meals on Wheels is a private, non-profit organization, dedicated to preparing and delivering hot, nutritious meals to those who are homebound, elderly, or disabled. With the help of over 1,600 volunteers, over 219,000 meals were delivered in 2019. They are currently delivering 65 routes in the cities of Lubbock and Wolfforth.

LMOW recently received a $5,000.00 Meals on Wheels Loves Pets grant through Meals on Wheels America, for its Pet Program. Funding will be used to provide food and improve access to care for the pets of Meals on Wheels’ clients, which can often be a financial and physical challenge for older adults to manage on their own.

“Lubbock Meals on Wheels currently supports more than 399 pets through our Pet Program. Pets are excellent companions and greatly improve quality of life for many of us, especially those who are homebound,” said Gerlach.

Funding for this grant was made possible through a partnership with PetSmart Charities, part of Meals on Wheels America’s strategic effort to combat social isolation and loneliness among seniors across the country. This year, PetSmart Charities’ support allowed Meals on Wheels America to grant $354,500 to 98 Meals on Wheels programs through the Meals on Wheels Loves Pets initiative, which ensures that homebound seniors and their animal companions can live happy, healthy lives together.

“The companionship a pet offers enhances the physical and mental health and well-being of homebound seniors, which is particularly valuable as so many older adults are feeling even more lonely and isolated amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Meals on Wheels America President and CEO Ellie Hollander. “We’re grateful for PetSmart Charities’ ongoing support, which has allowed us to invest Meals on Wheels Loves Pets grants in more local Meals on Wheels programs than ever before. This support will enable Lubbock Meals on Wheels to provide pet supplies and care to local seniors, making it more feasible for seniors to remain safe and healthy at home with their beloved companions during this public health emergency and beyond.”

While LMOW continues to serve the South Plains, they have had to cancel and postpone major fundraisers, due to Covid-19. Also, with school starting back up, they lost volunteers who help on meal delivery routes. They receive no government funding, and are not a United Way agency. If you would like to help, contact Mary Gerlach at 806-792-7971. You can donate virtually or get more information at www.lubbockmealsonwheels.org.

(Press release provided by LMOW.)