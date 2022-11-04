LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Meals on Wheels will host its 31st “Feed a Friend…It’s as Easy as Pie” fundraiser from November 9 to 23, they said in a press release.

For a $5 donation, participants will receive a free Mrs. Smith’s pie coupon. Donations can be made at the Lubbock Meals on Wheels office at 2304 34th Street.

There will also be a pie-eating contest in which local community leaders and celebrities will participate.

The contest will be on Wednesday, November 9 at 12:00 p.m. at the United Supermarkets at 114th Street and Slide Road and will be aired live on the KLBK newscast, the press release said.

“We are proud to continue the tradition of helping others and feeding those in the community who need it most,” Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family, said. “We hope our guests will join us once again as we come together to help our neighbors this holiday season.”