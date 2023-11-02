LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Meals on Wheels will host its second largest fundraiser of the year, the 32nd annual “Feed a Friend…It’s as Easy as Pie,” from Nov. 8 to 22, according to a press release.

LMOW is partnering with United Supermarkets, Mrs. Smith’s, KAMC News and KLBK News, said the press release.

Easy as Pie will kick off with a pie-eating contest in which local community leaders and celebrities will participate. According to the press release, the contest is slated to happen at the United on 114th Street & Slide Road on November 8 and will be aired live on the KAMC 11 a.m. and KLBK Noon newscasts.

For a $5 donation to LMOW, participants will receive a coupon for a free Mrs. Smith’s pie. Varieties include: pumpkin, apple, Dutch apple, cherry and very berry. Those who wish to donate can do so at the register at any United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos location or at the LMOW office, 2304 34th Street.

Lubbock Meals on Wheels goal this year is to raise $75,000.