Lubbock Meals on Wheels expands services to Wolfforth

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Lubbock Meals on Wheels:

Thanks to our recent expansion and renovation, we are able to offer services in Wolfforth, Texas. Starting Monday, June 24th, Lubbock Meals on Wheels will begin service in Wolfforth! We want to get the word out that we do have capacity to add more recipients on to the Wolfforth routes. We are also looking for volunteers to deliver our routes in Wolfforth.

Those who are interested can call 806-792-7971 or go to our website, lubbockmealsonwheels.org.

Lubbock Meals on Wheels is a private, non-profit organization, dedicated to preparing and delivering hot, nutritious meals to those who are homebound, elderly, or disabled. With the help of over 1,500 volunteers, over 200,000 meals were delivered in 2018. We are currently delivering 60 routes in Lubbock and will be start with two routes in Wolfforth. We receive no government funding, and are not a United Way agency.

WHO:

Lubbock Meals on Wheels – Now Serving Wolfforth, TX

WHAT:

Looking for potential recipients and volunteers.

WHERE:

Lubbock Meals on Wheels in Wolfforth will be based at the Wolfforth Farmer’s Market.

WEBSITE:

www.lubbockmealsonwheels.org

(News release from Lubbock Meals on Wheels)