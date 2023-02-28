LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Meals on Wheels celebrated their 24th annual Mardi Gras fundraiser on Tuesday at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

The Mardi Gras celebration has been Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ largest fundraiser.

“Each year it grows and hopefully word spreads and more and more people will attend every single year,” Lisa Gilliland, Executive Director for Lubbock Meals on Wheels, said.

Every year in preparation for the event dozens of volunteers have gone out to help.

“We had about 35 volunteers here all morning with us getting everything ready. And then this evening, it’ll be about 150 volunteers helping work the different areas of the event, whether that’s painting the kids’ faces or busing tables.” Gilliland said.

Gilliland said they are anticipating over 15,000 guests and looking to raise a minimum of $140,000.

“We are not government funded or United Way agencies, so fundraisers like this help us feed our homebound elderly and disabled neighbors right here in Lubbock.”