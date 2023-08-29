LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, a gallon of regular, unleaded gas in Lubbock sat at an average price of $3.402, a slight increase from Monday’s price, according to GasBuddy.

EverythingLubbock.com spoke with volunteer drivers from Meals on Wheels on Tuesday to see how they felt about high gas prices since they pay for their own gas to take meals to people who need them.

“It does affect us every bit. But what do we do? We have people that are waiting on us to bring the nutrition,” Nancy Harris, a MOW volunteer driver said.

Harris said she is worried the high gas prices might stop people who would like to volunteer but can’t afford to pay the price of gas.

“They’re always looking for drivers. I sometimes wonder if, because the gas prices have increased, it has put a deterrent on how many people drive?” Harris said. “The prices are out of sight for so many who want to help those who are in need.”

Harris has watched gas prices go up and down over the years and she knows the feeling of excitement when prices go down, and the disappointment when they go back up.

Gas prices can spike and shift throughout the year due to events like high heat, hurricane seasons or cuts in oil production.

This small change in price might be a signifier of the larger increase that could come in the next few weeks. In a statement from GasBuddy on Monday, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said prices could spike from the potential effects of Hurricane Idalia and since one of the largest refineries partially shut down after a storage tank fire last week.

Despite these spikes, Harris and other MOW volunteers said the high prices would not stop them from bringing food to people’s homes. The price is worth paying to deliver the meals.

“It’s worthwhile. No one [here] minds doing it,” Harris said.

Harris just wonders how much higher prices can go and hopes a rise in prices won’t stop people who want to help as a MOW volunteer driver.