Lubbock Meals on Wheels in urgent need for volunteers

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

(Photo provided by Lubbock Meals on Wheel)

As summer schedules are ending, we’re looking for volunteers to help fill routes. You’ll be glad you did, promise. Deliver once a week, once a month – as often or as little as you wish. To learn more to go lubbockmealsonwheels.org or call 806-792-7971, we’ll put you right to work!

WHAT:
Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ meal delivery volunteers needed.

WHEN:
Immediately

CHECK IT OUT:
lubbockmealsonwheels.org

OTHER:
Background check and 1-hour orientation required

For more information, please call Barbara Bulen at (806)792-7971 or email barbara@lubbockmow.org

