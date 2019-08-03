Lubbock Meals on Wheels in urgent need for volunteers

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Lubbock Meals on Wheels:
As summer schedules are ending, we’re looking for volunteers to help fill routes. You’ll be glad you did, promise. Deliver once a week, once a month – as often or as little as you wish. To learn more to go lubbockmealsonwheels.org or call 806-792-7971, we’ll put you right to work!
WHAT:
Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ meal delivery volunteers needed.
WHEN:
Immediately
CHECK IT OUT:
lubbockmealsonwheels.org
OTHER:
Background check and 1-hour orientation required
For more information, please call Barbara Bulen at (806)792-7971 or email barbara@lubbockmow.org
