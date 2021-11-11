Lubbock Meals on Wheels kicks off its Senior Secret Santa

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Meals on Wheels, a private, nonprofit organization, kicked off its second annual Senior Secret Santa Program on Thursday.

LMOW clients turned in holiday wish lists, and community members are invited to pick up ornaments at the Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ office, 2304 34th Street, to adopt clients and shop for their gifts.

“Last year, over 750 of our clients participated, and they were all adopted!” a news release from LMOW said.

Gifts should be returned no later than November 29, and volunteer Santa’s will deliver the gifts December 15.