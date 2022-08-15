The following is a press release from Lubbock Meals on Wheels:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Lubbock Meals on Wheels needs more delivery volunteers! With school starting and everyone’s summer coming to an end, we need to get meals to our homebound clients. Every weekday, 70 routes go out delivering food to over 880 people in Lubbock and Wolfforth.

Delivery is between 10:45am & 12:30pm on weekdays and takes an average of one hour. You do not have to commit to a regular schedule. Sign-up is easy, just go to https://lubbockmealsonwheels.org/volunteer/ and complete a short application. We hope you decide to become a part of our LMOW volunteer family.

Lubbock Meals on Wheels is a private, non-profit organization, dedicated to preparing and delivering hot, nutritious meals to those who are homebound, elderly, or disabled. LMOW began service in Lubbock in 1971. With the help of over 1,600 volunteers, over 216,000 meals were delivered in 2021. We are currently delivering 70-routes in Lubbock and Wolfforth. We receive no government funding and are not a United Way agency.

WHO: Lubbock Meals on Wheels

WHAT: Looking for volunteers.

WHERE: 2304 34th Street

WEBSITE: www.lubbockmealsonwheels.org

FOR MORE INFO: Contact Marissa or Cathy at 806-792-7971

