Lubbock Meals on Wheels receives $12,000 grant from the Bayer Fund

Lubbock Meals on Wheels announced it received a grant for $12,000 from Bayer Fund which will be used to continue and expand Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ services in the city of Wolfforth, TX.

“Since expanding our services into the Wolfforth community in June, 2019, we have seen continual growth in the number of people needing our services. These funds will help us increase our capacity for our meal delivery program in the city of Wolfforth,” said Mary Gerlach, Assistant Director at Lubbock Meals on Wheels. “Lubbock Meals on Wheel is not government funded. All support and donations remain local and serve the Lubbock and Wolfforth communities.”

This grant will not only provide support to our organization, but also the community we serve by allowing us to provide services to more people within Wolfforth enabling them to remain at home, well fed, and independent. These services include such things as meal delivery, weekend meals, emergency meals, and assistance for pets through our pet program. A generous grant from Bayer Fund in 2019 allowed us to begin to serve the Wolfforth community. Wolfforth had not had a Meals on Wheels program for several years before we initiated our services in June, 2019.

“Throughout the years, the grants given through Bayer Fund have helped strengthen our communities across the United States,” said Al Mitchell, President of Bayer Fund. “We’re proud to be able to provide support to develop programs that help combat challenges such as food insecurity, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education and support services to patients and families managing an illness or disease.”

In 2019, Bayer Fund awarded more than $14 million to over 3,200 charitable and nonprofit organizations to help address essential needs in food and nutrition, STEM education and community development. Over the last five years, nonprofit organizations across the U.S. have received more than $79 million.

To learn more about Lubbock Meals on Wheels visit https://lubbockmealsonwheels.org/.

To learn more about Bayer Fund visit https://www.fund.bayer.us.

