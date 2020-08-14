Lubbock Meals on Wheels receives $5,000 grant

LUBBOCK, TX— Lubbock Meal on Wheels was recently chosen to receive a $5,000 grant to continue to serve the Lubbock area. Meals on Wheels currently serves around 800 members of the Lubbock community.

“It’s always important but now more than ever because our clients are more isolated than ever before,” said Meals on Wheels Executive Director Lisa Gilliland.

Meals on Wheels also serves almost 400 dogs and cats in the area.

“As the number of clients grows of course the number of pets are going to continue to grow,” said Gilliland. “You know, we don’t encourage our clients to acquire more pets, but if they already have pets we want to help them keep them happy and healthy and in the home with them as long as possible.”

Lubbock Meals on Wheels was chosen by Meals on Wheels America to receive a $5,000 grant to grow its pet program.

“It’s allowing us to expand the service we offer and the availability of the funds to cover the cost of those services because for many of our clients it’s just too prohibitive,” said Gilliland.

The pet program was started in 1999 after Meals on Wheels found that its meal recipients were giving a portion of their meals to their pets. Now, it provide meals for pets as well as some veterinary and boarding services.

For volunteers like Jess Peterson it’s just one more way Meals on Wheels is able to serve the community.

“You see people that are not able to provide for themselves and they are very appreciative of what’s done,” said Peterson.

And while the grant will allow Meals on Wheels to expand its program, Gilliland isn’t sure how long it will last.

“Hopefully it can carry us through maybe an entire year; it just depends on what needs arise,” said Gilliland.

But for Peterson it’s just important to continue to give back in whatever way possible.

“It just gives us an opportunity to give. You receive more when you give,” said Peterson.

While Meals on Wheels has struggled with donations during the pandemic, it is still hoping to continue to expand and grow its pet program and provide more food and veterinary services.

For those looking to donate or volunteer, information on how to get started can be found on the Meals on Wheels’ website.