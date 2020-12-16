Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ Senior Secret Santa Program to make deliveries on Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Lubbock Meals on Wheels:

This is the first year for Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ Senior Secret Santa Program. Over 750 of our clients turned in a wish list, and our generous community adopted all of them for Christmas. They received a wish list from each person and brought the gifts back to LMOW. Our elves bagged up all the gifts and they are ready to be delivered tomorrow.

At 1:30 pm on December 16, 2020, volunteers will begin to line-up for this special delivery, picking-up gifts to be delivered to our clients.

Lubbock Meals on Wheels is a private, non-profit organization, preparing and delivering hot, nutritious lunches, each weekday, to over 900 people in Lubbock and Wolfforth, helping people remain at home, well fed, and independent.

WHAT:
Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ Senior Secret Santa Delivery

WHEN:
December 16, 2020 at 1:30 pm

WHERE:
Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ office, 2304-34th Street

WEBSITE:
www.lubbockmealsonwheels.org

For more information, please contact Lisa or Mary at (806)792-7971.

(News release from Lubbock Meals on Wheels)

