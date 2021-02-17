Lubbock Meals on Wheels stress for public to check on homebound in cold weather

LUBBOCK, Texas — These cold conditions can be especially troubling for our homebound and elderly neighbors. With Meals on Wheels providing meals and other essential check-ins for those folks, they reached out to the community to help them out during this time – the response was incredible.

“With us coming off of a weekend where we weren’t able to deliver and then Monday and Tuesday where we weren’t able to get here, that makes us really concerned about their safety,” said Lisa Gilliland, Executive Director at Lubbock Meals on Wheels.

In these unprecedented conditions, looking after our homebound neighbors is more important now than ever before. To continue with their services, Meals on Wheels asked for folks with four-wheel-drive vehicles to help deliver this week. Thankfully, well over 100 reached out.

“It was great to be able to put out the call for action and for so many people to respond,” said Gilliland. “We have so many people that we’ll be able to have another group of people come in tomorrow and do the same thing.”

On top of the lack of interaction for our older folks in this pandemic, below-freezing temperatures raise even more concerns related to heat, plumbing, health and access to food.

“It’s just so easy for an elderly person to fall and not get access to a phone and that just might be the last thing they ever do, and we would hate for that to be the case,” said volunteer Tom Baker.

It’s up to all of us to check in on our most vulnerable to prevent disaster.

“Making sure they’re not heating their home with their stove or their oven really just checking on their well-being,” said Gilliland. “These are not people that can get out and shovel their walk. It’s difficult for them to get in and out of their house in normal conditions–much less when it’s like this.”

There are also plenty of homebound folks Meals on Wheels cannot check on that are also in need.

“Someone may be on oxygen, and their backup supply may be low. There are just so many things that happen during this time, or maybe they can’t get out and get their medications, and their delivery service has been suspended because of the roads.

“There’s lots going on. So it just is so important to go check on your elderly neighbors, and make sure they really are okay,” said Danee’ Nino, a supervisor at Adult Protective Services in Lubbock.

To report any concerns to APS, call 1-800-252-5400. You can visit their website to learn more.