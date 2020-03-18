Lubbock Meals on Wheels to begin using drive-thru, other innovations to prevent COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Lubbock Meals on Wheels:

Starting Monday, March 23, Lubbock Meals on Wheels will begin using our drive-through for volunteers to pick up and drop off coolers. We feel this is an excellent way to limit everyone’s exposure and still meet our mission. To cut down on congestion, we will be asking volunteers that are delivering routes 1 – 31 to arrive between 10:45am – 11:00am and those delivering routes 32 – 63 to arrive between 11:00am – 11:15am. We will have people directing volunteers as they enter the parking lot. The drive-through/garage is on the west end of our building.

We thank the community for their generous response to our plea for additional volunteers. Since yesterday evening we have had more than 75 people apply to be volunteers. With this kind of response, we now may be able to add routes as they are needed.

During these uncertain times, Lubbock Meals on Wheels is closely monitoring developments of the COVID-19 outbreak and following the guidelines put out by the CDC and the World Health Organization. It is our plan to continue to deliver meals. As always, we continue to follow prescribed hygiene practices and hand washing protocols in all areas of our operation. It is our standard policy to remind all volunteers not to volunteer/deliver if they feel that they are ill or they have a fever.

LMOW has several contingency plans in place if we are unable to deliver as we usually do. If it becomes necessary, we can send out multiple meals at once and reduce the number of delivery days within a week. We have access to frozen meals and shelf stable meals if we should need to use those. We will keep you informed as changes happen.

Thank you very much for your continued support of Lubbock Meals on Wheels. For more information, please email or call Mary Gerlach or Lisa Gilliland. mary@lubbockmow.org or lisa@lubbockmow.org * (806)792-7971.

(News release from the Lubbock Meals on Wheels)

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19