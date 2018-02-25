Lubbock Meals on Wheels to Host 19th Annual Mardi Gras Celebration on Tuesday

The following is a news release from Lubbock Meals on Wheels:

Lubbock Meals on Wheels is presenting the 19th annual Mardi Gras Celebration. The event will take place on Tuesday, February 27th (two weeks after the real Fat Tuesday) from 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Exhibit Hall. This spectacular event will include more than 37 food booths (with selections from your favorite local restaurants), live music by ELEMENT, a large silent auction, cash bars, plus a variety of activities and prizes. Colorful beads will be available to make the evening even more festive. Everyone will also enjoy a variety of additional entertainment and flamboyant decorations in the official colors of purple, green, and gold. The expanded Children’s Area includes bouncers, climbers, and face & hair painting to keep the kids entertained. There is no extra charge for children’s activities.

Event tickets are $40 for adults, $10 for children 17 and under, and can be purchased in advance at lubbockmealsonwheels.org, or at Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ office, any Select-A-Seat location (service charge applies), or for $45 at the door. We accept cash, checks or credit cards (no American Express please) and will be happy to mail or hold tickets. The benefit drawing will feature 4-one way Southwest e-passes (used for 4 one way or 2 round trips) on Southwest Airlines (only 1000 chances to be sold – $10 each). There will be two drawings. Please join us for a fantastic and fun evening and support a great program that helps people remain at home, well fed, and independent in our community. For more information call Lubbock Meals on Wheels at 806-792-7971 or check us out at lubbockmealsonwheels.org.

Lubbock Meals on Wheels is a private, non-profit organization, dedicated to preparing and delivering hot, nutritious meals to those who are homebound, elderly, or disabled. With the help of over 1,350 volunteers, over 190,000 meals were delivered in 2017. We receive no government funding, and are not a United Way agency.

WHO :

Lubbock Meals on Wheels



WHAT :

Mardi Gras, 2018

WHEN :

Tuesday, February 27th, 5:30 p.m.-9:00 p.m.



WHERE :

Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Exhibit Hall, 1501 Mac Davis Lane



WEBSITE :

www.lubbockmealsonwheels.org

(News release from Lubbock Meals on Wheels)