Lubbock Meals on Wheels to provide emergency boxes

LUBBOCK, Texas- A $5,000 grant from the Lubbock Lions Club is assisting Meals on Wheels with providing emergency boxes of food.

The boxes include non-perishable items with a shelf-life of one year. The boxes are enough for two meals if Meals on Wheels is not able to deliver due to bad weather or circumstances beyond their control.

“Our clients that are homebound, elderly, or disabled, will have a meal at their fingertips to help them get through until we’re back in service,” said Lisa Gilliand, Executive Director of Lubbock Meals on Wheels.

The grant will provide 1,500 emergency boxes. Any applicant for Lubbock Meals on Wheels this year will be eligible for the boxes as well.

If you would like to volunteer or apply for the program online, visit: lubbockmealsonwheels.org