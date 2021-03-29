Lubbock Meals on Wheels joins the chorus of free food to keep Coach Beard in Lubbock

Texas Tech coach Chris Beard claps for the team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Troy, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — After rumors spread over the weekend of Texas Tech Men’s Basketball Head Coach Chris Beard being pursued by the University of Texas, many local businesses took to social media to find persuasive ways to keep him in the Hub City.

By Monday, the nonprofit organization Meals On Wheels had also reached out to Beard.

Texas Tech Basketball Coach Chris Beard

Dear Coach Beard,

We know a lot of great, local businesses are offering you food for life. The only thing you need now is a plate, however this is no ordinary plate. This plate will be placed on our volunteer center wall among many others commemorating amazing community members like yourself. Just let us know what you’d like your plate to say. (We’ll also feed you when you get old!)

[image provided by Lubbock Meals on Wheels]

Love,

Lubbock Meals on Wheels

On top of being offered free food for life by local business, the nonprofit organization said Beard would be fed by LMOW when he is old, the nonprofit organization said.

