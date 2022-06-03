LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, Lubbock Meals on Wheels Assistant Director, Mary Gerlach, said a client reported a fake phone call made to him, in what he believed was an attempt to steal his money.

“We just had a client tell us that he received a call from someone claiming to be with Lubbock Meals on Wheels,” Gerlach said.

According to the client, the caller asked for his credit card number, then hung up, when he was questioned by the client.

Gerlach wanted to stress that Lubbock Meals on Wheels was not in the habit of asking for donations of any kind, by credit card or other means.

“If you can help get that word out, we’d appreciate it,” Gerlach said.