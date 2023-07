LUBBOCK, Texas –TXU Energy and Lubbock Meals on Wheels announced on Monday it will collaborate to provide relief for seniors in Lubbock during the summer heat.

According to a press release, TXU Energy will donate $5,000 to provide more than 200 fans for Lubbock-area seniors in need.

Fans will be distributed July 12 at 1:30 p.m. and volunteers will gather at Lubbock Meals on Wheels to load fans for delivery.

The donation will support the TXU Energy’s Beat the Heat program.