Lubbock Medical Examiner’s Office sees influx of patients amid COVID-19 surge

LUBBOCK, Texas — With a total of 26 deaths so far this week the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office has seen an influx of patients during this latest surge of COVID-19 cases.

“I knew it would happen, so I’m not really surprised, but me personally — you just take it day by day,” said Office Manager Bambi Trevino. “We feel pretty prepared. We were kind of hoping it wouldn’t happen like everybody else but that’s the reality right now.”

Medical Examiner Dr. Charles Addington said that while their number of patients normally fluxuates, COVID-19 has been a challenge.

“But when we have a surge of activity like this sometimes it makes it much more difficult,” said Dr. Addington.

They began preparing for another surge over two weeks ago, making changes to stretch their capacity so they wouldn’t be maxed out.

“The good news right now is we are still maintaining that and right now we are able to stay ahead of that,” said Dr. Addington.

Addington also said the ME’s office had extra racks built in order to stay ahead of the growing numbers.

“We’ve done a great job here trying to handle anything that we get,” said Dr. Addington.

But the one thing that hasn’t changed because of COVID-19 is PPE. Dr. Addington said when dealing with bodies, they typically always wear lots of PPE.

“When that body comes in, they are maintained with the utmost care and dignity,” he said. “And we protect ourselves so we are using the right so we are using the right PPE anytime we deal with any patient — not just COVID positive patients.”

And while this surge has added some strain to the ME’s office, Addington said they are thankful to the frontline workers for saving every person they can.

“We appreciate everything that [Judge Curtis Parrish] and the county is doing for us, [and] we appreciate what the hospitals are doing for us,” he said. “I have the utmost respect for the doctors and nurses.”

While the ME’s Office doesn’t see every person that dies from COVID-19, they said going forward they will continue to do their best to be as prepared for the patients they do get as they can be.