Lubbock Memorial Arboretum hosting Rain Barrel Make-and-Take Workshop on September 15

LUBBOCK, Texas

The Lubbock Memorial Arboretum will host a Rain Barrel Make-and-Take Workshop on Saturday, September 15.

The presentation, from 10 am to 11 am, will you show you how to assemble the components of a rain barrel, learn everything you need to know about how to install, maintain and use it safely and efficiently. You’re then invited to stay and paint it so that it’s the “crown jewel” in your yard.

The workshop costs only $60 per barrel for the general public and $40 per barrel for members of the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum. You may register any time from now until 5 p.m. on Friday, September 14 by emailing lbkarboretum@gmail.com. You can also go to www.lubbockarboretum.org and register with PayPal or call 806-797-4520 and leave a message with your name, phone number, and say that you want to attend the workshop. Your call will be returned to confirm your registration.

The event will take place at The Hodges Community Center, 4011 University Avenue. The event starts at 10:00 am and will last 2-3 hours, depending on how creative you get with the paint!

