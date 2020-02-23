Lubbock memorial to mark the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Military Order of the Purple Heart – Chapter 0900, VFW Post 2466 and the Friends of the Monument of Courage:

The Military Order of the Purple Heart – Chapter 0900, VFW Post 2466 and the Friends of the Monument of Courage will host a memorial this Sunday, Feb. 23rd, at 3:00 pm at the Lubbock Area Veterans War Memorial to honor the Marine who fought so valiantly at Iwo Jima. American causalities were 25,851 with almost 7,000 Marines killed. The Japanese had 21,000 soldiers and all were killed except for about 225.

The short program will include the following:

75 seconds of silence honoring those who served at Iwo Jima especially those killed or wounded Brief remarks from a ranking Marine Officer about the Marines engagement on Iwo Jima Placing a wreath honoring those killed or wounded Taps

We would like to invite all Marines and all patriots to this solemn ceremony. The public is invited.

