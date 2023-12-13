LUBBOCK, Texas — Wolfforth clothing store Mukewater Outfitters has officially kicked off its Pardner’s Pals initiative for the Christmas holiday.

Mukewater Outfitters said on its official website that the initiative is to “bring joy to the households in the Lubbock community.”

Marshall Thornhill and Shafer Parsons founded the Lubbock-based clothing company on the basis that men “deserve damn good gear. The store offers men’s clothes that are “rugged, yet refined.”

“I have taken it upon myself to help those parents put presents under the tree for their children to open on Christmas morning,” one of the owners said.

Mukewater Outfitters has a link to an Amazon wishlist on its official website where people can help purchase items for people in need this holiday season. The business has compiled wishlists from more than 50 children this holiday season.

The gifts will be delivered to the store, and Santa’s helpers will wrap them and deliver them to the families.

In addition to the Amazon wishlist, people can also pick one of Pardner’s Pals off the tree and shop for the child themself.

Mukewater Outfitters is located at 7702 FM 179 in Wolfforth. The store is open Tuesday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The store is closed on Sundays and Mondays.