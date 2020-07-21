Lubbock mental health services make changes due to COVID-19 pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas — StarCare Specialty Health System has made modifications to the way it serves people in the Hub City.

Chief Executive Officer Beth Lawson said due to the nature of the virus, they’ve been interacting with people more via technology rather than in person. She said this change has created a positive outcome in some instances.

“The persons who are in our services are actually attending their appointments on a more regular basis because it’s more convenient,” she said.

Lawson said despite the more frequent use of communicating via telehealth and phone, healthcare specialists still go out to homes when they are needed.

“We do have specific situations where have people at higher risk or who may actually have COVID-19 and so with that we actually deliver our services with PPE,” she said.

StarCare Specialty Health System also had to close its SilverStar location, which serves seniors.

“Our elderly aging population are most vulnerable and we certainly didn’t want to add any opportunity for them to be out and about,” said Kaley Daniel, StarCare Health System’s Corporate Communications Director.

Daniel said those receiving services from SilverStar are still able to receive home visits and also have the option to talk to health professionals through Telehealth. She said employees going out to homes are required to wear PPE gear at all times.

Lawson and Daniel said this pandemic has caused some people stress and uncertainty, and that they operate a no-cost service to help people with resources and give them someone to talk to.

Lawson said despite the uncertainty of the pandemic there is still hope.

“In a time of COVID-19 and a pandemic, we still have hope in the healthcare system in the U.S and for us locally that we will get through this together,” she said. “We are in this together and we will stand with the Lubbock area and our patients in particular.”