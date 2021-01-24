Lubbock metro area has No. 3 highest vaccination rate nationally, website says

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock metro area has the No. 3 highest vaccination rate of any metro area nationwide, according to CovidActNow.org.

In Lubbock, 8.7% of people have received their first vaccine shot, according to the website.

Only the Amarillo and The Villages, FL, areas have higher vaccinations than Lubbock. In those areas 11.2% and 9.6% of people have been vaccinated, respectively, per data on the website.

Among counties, Lubbock County has the No. 33 highest vaccination rate in the country, at 8.8%, according to Covid Act Now.

You can view the website’s full data on the Lubbock metro area HERE.