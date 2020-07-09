Lubbock Metro Unit assists in arresting homicide suspect in San Angelo

[mugshot of Edward Wilson courtesy of the Tom Green County Jail]

(The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department)

(LUBBOCK, TX) – On July 8 around 9 p.m., 25-year-old Edward Wilson was taken into custody without incident in San Angelo, Texas, for the murder of 31-year-old Michael Carson and 64-year-old Gregory Tubbs.

Officers and investigators from the San Angelo Police Department assisted Lubbock Metro Special Crimes investigators in Wilson’s arrest at the Windmill Apartments located at 1929 Raney Street, San Angelo, Texas.

Wilson was transported to Tom Green County Jail and booked on a murder warrant. He is being held on a 500K bond.

(This is a news release from LPD)