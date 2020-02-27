Delivered from space, Lubbock military recruits take oath of enlistment

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock military recruits took their first oath of enlistment in a ceremony that was truly out of this world.

“We have NASA helping us out this time, giving the oath from space,” said Scott Pherrell, a recruiter for United States Army. “These guys took a big step today, they stood in front of their friends and family and promised to serve our country.”

Recruits pledged to become marines, pilots, and doctors. Proud parents looked on from the auditorium at Lubbock High School, as their children joined the ranks.

“I’ve always wanted to be a part of a brotherhood, and now I am,” said Caleb Berry, a Marine Corps recruit. “This is something I’ve always looked forward to, and I’m proud to stand here.”