Lubbock minorities hit hardest in COVID-19 cases, deaths

Chart of COVID-19 cases by race, via the City of Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — A disproportionate number of minorities in Lubbock have been infected with or have died from COVID-19, according to City of Lubbock statistics.

According to the city, of the 575 confirmed coronavirus cases, 242 people, or 42 percent, identified as Hispanic.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Lubbock County had a Hispanic population of 35.9 percent.

For comparison, the White population in Lubbock County was 53 percent according to the Census Bureau. The percentage of COVID-19 cases in people who identify as White was lower, at 35 percent, according to the city.

Minorities in Lubbock also make up a disproportionate percent of COVID-19 deaths, according to the city.

Chart of COVID-19 deaths by race, via the City of Lubbock

The percentage of coronavirus deaths in people who identify as white and Hispanic are lower than their respective population estimates: 44 percent and 34 percent, respectively, according to the city.

However, the city’s data shows that the number of COVID-19 deaths in people who identify as Black is higher than the average population.

As of May 6, the city reported 6 COVID-19 deaths in those identified as Black, making up 12.7 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in Lubbock. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, people who identify as Black or African American make up 7.8 percent of the population in Lubbock County.

