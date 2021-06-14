Lubbock mom demands $1 million or more from driver after crash killed her son

Image of Robert Quevedo from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas– A mother sued a man for wrongful death after he was accused of causing the crash that took her son’s life in June 2019 in Central Lubbock.

Robert Macias Jr., 24, was driving his motorcycle when he collided with the rear of Robert Quevedo’s pickup truck on 19th Street near Avenue S.

Macias was later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

According to an indictment, Quevedo, 55 at the time, failed to stop and render aid in the crash. But the lawsuit went one step further and accused Quevedo of wrongful death.

According to the lawsuit, Macias’ mother sued for past and future damages for all court costs, as well as other relief the court or jury award Quevedo.

The lawsuit seeks $1 million or more.

The criminal trial against Quevedo was tentatively set for August 23.

