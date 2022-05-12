LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police connected Orlando Delmer-Ortiz, 29, also known as Delmer Orlando Ortiz-Licona to several recent cases, including aggravated sexual assault of a child and an attempted kidnapping of a 4-year-old.

EverythingLubbock.com previously covered the arrest of Ortiz-Licona, which then led to coverage of the case by local news outlets nationwide.

At that time, court documents revealed the mom of a 7-year-old called 911 to say she found Ortiz-Licona naked in bed with the child. She told 911 in August 2021, she chased him and hit him with a car. She told 911 he was still moving, and when officers arrived, he had already run away.

The day before Ortiz-Licona was arrested in the 4300 block of Boston Avenue, police received a call in that same neighborhood.

Related Stories:

“On Monday, May 2, Lubbock police officers were called … in reference to an attempted kidnapping of a 4-year-old child,” Police Chief Floyd Mitchell said. “This occurred at a convenience store in the 4200 block of Boston Avenue, and the caller was the child’s mother.”

Mitchell said, “Police officers began their investigation and quickly determined that this attempted kidnapping was, in fact, a legitimate attempt to abduct a child — meaning the individual or suspect involved did not have any parental relationship prior or prior connection to the mother or child.”

In the May 2 incident, a woman called 911. She was dropping off her rent check, and for that reason, she was already worried about her safety. She told police a man approached her vehicle while she was putting her child into a car seat.

The mom told police she felt reach around her for the child. She then punched him in the face and told him to get away, according to a police report. He then ran to a vehicle and drove away.

Police said the mother “did an outstanding job,” and “She fought him off.”

“Detectives began piecing together the data and were able to identify the suspect within five hours,” Mitchell said.

Image provided by Lubbock Police

Mitchell continued to explain, “Detectives were able to link the attempted aggravated kidnaping to a previous case presented to the Lubbock County DA’s Office of aggravated sexual assault.”

But Mitchell said police “must consider” the possibility of more victims. He urged parents to come forward if they think Ortiz-Licona had any contact with their children.

EverythingLubbock.com asked if Ortiz-Licona might be the same person who was spotted approaching young women in the Canyon Lakes area. Police said it was part of the investigation but did not tie the suspicious man in the park to Ortiz-Licona. Police did not rule him out either.

Parents who believe Ortiz-Licona had contact with their children can call the LPD Special Victims Unit at 806-775-2788. Tips can also be called in anonymously to Crime Line at 806-741-1000.