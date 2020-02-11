Lubbock mom gets a fighting chance, thanks to cutting-edge local technology

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock mother of three says she lives to see another day because of cutting-edge technology at Covenant Medical Center. Artie Hart-Corelis has undergone 3 craniotomies in the past 15 years, after discovering a malignant brain tumor in the emergency room.

“A nineteen-year-old had ran a stop sign and broadsided my minivan with all three of my babies in it,” Hart-Corelis said. “It wasn’t until my nice ride to the ER that they did and a scan, saw it, and freaked out.”

The tumor was located in a very difficult place in the brain, almost impossible to operate on. Surgeons at Covenant Medical Center had to be careful, and used “Synaptive” a brain-scan that gives a complete map of the brain.

“Because of this technology, there is no more confusion,” said Dr. Howard Smith, Hart-Corelis’ neurosurgeon. “We know where we can be a little more aggressive, and where we need to be careful because before all this we just didn’t know.”

Dr. Smith said the operation was a success, and now Hart-Corelis can finish off the rest of her tumor with another round of chemotherapy.

“I would do it all again, wake me up, give me the dye, shock me, do it all again,” Hart-Corelis said. “Give me the best cleanest margins you can with the fewest deficits and I would do it again.”