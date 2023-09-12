LUBBOCK, Texas – Melissa Sharp knows firsthand the heartbreak of losing loved ones to suicide.

“It’s very painful,” Sharp said. “I lost my daughter, Miranda, to suicide in 2014 rather unexpectedly. She was too proud to ask for help. My son, Morgan, battled anxiety and depression for many years. He was trying to get help and took his own life in 2020, a week before his appointment with a therapist.”

Miranda and Morgan Duncan were both in their twenties when they took their own lives.

“My daughter was like my mini-me, so it’s very hard when I see people on campus, especially when they resemble her,” Sharp said. “My younger son looks just like my older son, except he has blue eyes. I see a lot of him, and I see a lot of his temperament, and I don’t want him to go down the same road as my other two.”

Although Miranda and Morgan’s stories were quite different, Sharp said they both still ended in the same tragic loss.

“Some days, it’s harder than others, but I just try to focus on the positive and help people to get the help that they need,” Sharp said.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month. It’s a time for communities to come together and spread awareness about a problem that has affected thousands of Americans.

According to provisional data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 49,449 people in the U.S. died by suicide in 2022, which is the highest number ever recorded. It’s also a 2.6% increase from the year prior.

“People need to have the mentality that it’s okay not to be okay, and it’s okay to admit that you’re not okay,” said Bobby Carter, a licensed professional counselor with StarCare Specialty Health System (StarCare). “It doesn’t mean you’re broken, and it doesn’t mean that you’re weak. It just means that you’re human.”

StarCare is a state-dedicated mental health authority that serves Cochran, Crosby, Hockley Lubbock and Lynn counties. In 2021, those five counties accounted for approximately 69 of Texas’ 4,193 suicide deaths.

“I encourage people that if they engage someone, that they ask them if they are okay, and they ask them if they need help,” Carter said. “One thing that I always say is the worst thing that someone can do is to do nothing at all.”

Sharp said it’s been an extremely difficult journey to navigate, but she’s on a mission to spread the word that help is available, and that you are never alone.

“It’s definitely been stressful, but this also helps me to help others so that they don’t have to experience the pain that I’ve gone through,” Sharp said.

If you or someone you know is struggling, call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org.

If you are suffering from a mental health emergency, you can also call StarCare’s 24/7 Crisis Help Line at 806-740-1414.

Sharp is on the board for the West Texas chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).

On September 13, AFSP West Texas will have to dine-to-donate events. If you eat at Bubba’s 33 (6210 Slide Rd.) from 4 – 11 p.m. that day, the restaurant will donate 10% of your check to AFSP West Texas. You can also eat at Chipotle across the street from the Texas Tech University campus (2411 Glenna Goodacre Blvd.) from 5 – 9 p.m. that day and the restaurant will donate 33% of your tab to AFSP West Texas. When you place your order at either restaurant, all you have to do is mention AFSP West Texas or Sunflowers over Suicide.



AFSP West Texas will host its annual Out of the Darkness Community Walk on September 23 over at the National Ranching Heritage Center (3121 4th St.). To register or donate, visit AFSP.org/Lubbock.