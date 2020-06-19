Lubbock mom receives rent help through COVID-19 relief grant

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock woman was able to get rental assistance after encountering economic hardship due to the pandemic.

Haylee Vera was able to get assistance from a response fund was organized by Community Foundation of West Texas and the Lubbock Area United Way.

The fund was created to help families and individuals who were financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant also helps fund non-profit organizations so they can continue to provide services to community.

Vera said she never expected the pandemic to impact her family in the way it did. She said she and her infant son contracted the flu and it caused her to be out of work for six weeks.

Then, Vera said, as time went on, there began to be more and more strain on her finances.

She said she went online and found information about receiving rent and utility assistance on the Salvation Army Facebook page.

“It really took a load of my shoulders because I was just worried about getting better,” she said. “Not worried about paying bills or getting the rent paid and stuff like that.”

She said these are difficult times that have impacted many people who have not been impacted before.

“If there’s one thing I can say, don’t be too proud to reach out for help you know if you really need it,” she said. “I’m pretty sure there is someone out there who would offer a hand.”

Stephen Warren, President at Community Foundation of West Texas, said money for the grant was contributed by community organizations, banks and residents.

“When people are hurting, people stand up in West Texas and really stand up and say, ‘we care, we want to help,’ and that’s really how this got started,” he said.

Warren said anyone needing to apply for rental or utility assistance can contact The Salvation Army Lubbock or Catholic Charities of Lubbock.