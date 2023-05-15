LUBBOCK, Texas — EverythingLubbock.com obtained court records Monday which revealed Auston Arellano, 32, admitted on in audio recording that he assaulted his mother but threatened even more violence if word got out.

Background:

He was previously charged with Assault Domestic Violence and Continuous Violence Against the Family. On Friday a charge of Aggravated Assault was added, and his bond went from $5,000 to more than $300,000. EverythingLubock.com then began to request updated court records.

On February 2, 2022, police were called to a convenience store at 34th Street and Milwaukee Avenue. Julie Arellano, 60, was injured so badly that EMS took her to Covenant Medical Center, according to previous police reports.

Auston lived with Julie in a home near the convenience store. Even at that time, she had been the victim in a previous call for help. Eight days later, police were called to the same convenience store in which the police report said Auston told Julie he was going to “kill her and bury her in the back yard if [Julie] did not leave the residence.”

Julie died in December. On May 3 of this year, a medical examiner’s report determined her death to be a homicide and specific cause of death to be complications of blunt force head injuries.

The New Details:

The February 2 case was not immediately pursued, the newest court records revealed, because Julie did not wish to pursue charges.

“Julie stated that she did not want Auston to go to jail,” an LPD officer wrote. “She thought he needed mental help.”

After the February 10 case, a detective began to look into it.

“Julie was currently in the hospital and injured in such a state that she was unable to communicate due to sedation,” an officer wrote. “He learned that Julie had possibly had a stroke and some type of brain bleed due to the most recent injuries.

One witness told the detective that Auston admitted in a phone call to assaulting his mom. Police also obtained an audio recording between Auston and a previous roommate.

“On this recording Auston confesses to assaulting Julie and also threatens someone that worse will be done to them if they tell anyone,” the newest court records said.

The detective then called Auston and conducted a phone interview.

“Auston admits to pushing Julie at one time and to breaking her phone on more than one occasion but blames her injuries on her falling and their pit bull puppy playing rough with Julie,” records said.

Previous Coverage:

An officer documented the following observation: “Based on the photographs that I have observed that were taken of Julie’s injuries, it is quite obvious from her head injuries that those were not caused by rough play with a puppy.”

Charge Filed Even Before She Died

Even before Julie died, the first two criminal charges were filed against Auston, and he was arrested on November 12 in Guadalupe County. He was then transferred to the Lubbock County Detention Center where, as of Monday, he remained since that time.