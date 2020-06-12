Lubbock Moms Blog addresses current events in community

Chelsea Anders, founder of Facebook page Lubbock Moms Blog, visited on KLBK Bright & Early about their upcoming rebrand, Mom’s Night Out and the new resources that have been added to the forum.

About LMB:

The mission of the Lubbock Moms Blog is to create a local community for moms to share life experiences and provide a forum to encourage and educate each other through relevant and timely information and broad perspectives. They offer space to grow, learn, and support each other through each unique motherhood journeys.

