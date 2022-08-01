The following is a press release from Lubbock Moms:



LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Lubbock Moms (lbkmoms.com) is proud to announce a partnership with PocketLab. This partnership focuses on bringing awareness, resources, and education to the Lubbock community that enables educators, students, and makers to easily gather data about the world around them.

PocketLab is an education technology company dedicated to the improvement of science education around the world through the use of innovative software, curriculum, and wireless hand-held devices. The PocketLab System brings together data sensors, lab software, lesson plans and professional development for hands-on and classroom-ready learning. Designed by teachers for teachers, we’ve made an easy, cool, hands-on way to teach comprehensive “done for you” science while keeping the power to customize learning in your hands.

“As the premier parenting resource in the South Plains, the mission of Lubbock Moms has always been to create community and enrich the lives of parents. Our goal is to connect moms with education and resources and empower families. Our partnership with PocketLab is a natural connection to this mission. We are excited to introduce this innovative, hands-on, STEM-based technology to Lubbock educators, administrators, and families.” – Chelsea Anders, CEO, Lubbock Moms.

If you are an educator, administrator, or active in your school’s PTA, PocketLab and the Texas Tech University Climate Center would like to invite you to a Science Community Happy Hour, Thursday, August 18th at 5pm at Burklee Hill Vineyards. Come for the free drinks and food and stay for a chance to connect with colleagues and friends, and hear from Dr. Asheley Landrum, Assistant Professor at TTU. Dr. Landrum will discuss important evidence-based considerations for effective public outreach and the key aspects of human psychology that underlie them in a talk titled, “Communicating Science Strategically.” RSVP Here: Webinar – TTU Happy Hour (thepocketlab.com) (space is limited).

About Lubbock Moms

Founded in 2018, Lubbock Moms is the premier local online resource for parents in the South Plains. Our growing team includes 25 contributing writers, a dedicated events team, and an executive staff of 3 who bring new resources, content, and events to Lubbock families. Lubbock Moms is an Omni-media company that caters to hyperlocal connections between moms, families, and community-based businesses.

About PocketLab

PocketLab is a hands-on, remote-ready learning system with everything science teachers need to bring labs and lessons to life, enabling educators, students and makers to easily gather data about the world around them.

