Lubbock Moms (lbkmoms.com) is proud to announce the Lubbock Moms Guide to Healthcare release to the community.

Lubbock is well known for its outstanding medical facilities and exceptional physicians but finding the best fit can be a challenge for new parents, transplants to Lubbock, or those searching for the best health practitioners for their families. Lubbock Moms community members often ask for recommendations for providers to help them keep their health a priority.

To meet this community need, we have compiled a list of our readers’ favorite practitioners in our comprehensive Guide to Healthcare. Our easy-to-access online resource is here to help Lubbockites find mom-approved health partners.

“As the premier parenting resource in the South Plains, the mission of Lubbock Moms has always been to create community and enrich the lives of parents. Our goal is to connect moms within the community, offer education and resources, and celebrate families. We are so pleased to bring this resource to our community and are thankful to our title sponsor, UMC Health System, for their partnership.” – Lindsey Slaughter, COO, Lubbock Moms.

To inquire about being included in the 2022 Guide to Healthcare, please email us at sales@lbkmoms.com.

About Lubbock Moms

Founded in 2018, Lubbock Moms is the premier local online resource for parents in the South Plains. Our growing team includes 25 contributing writers, a dedicated events team, and an executive staff of 4 who bring new resources, content, and events to Lubbock families. Lubbock Moms is an Omni-media company that caters to hyperlocal connections between moms, families, and community-based businesses.

About UMC Health System

During the last 40+ years, UMC– a public hospital for the citizens of Lubbock County– has become a health system we can be proud of and a great investment for Lubbock County taxpayers. As the primary teaching hospital for Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, UMC has seen an increase in market share, demand for service, and growth in reputation. Even during difficult economic times, sound financial planning has allowed the system to thrive.

