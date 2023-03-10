Jordyn Moore wrote “A Tribe of Her Own,” in the hopes that it would help little girls love themselves just the way they are.

Moore is a Lubbock wife, mother and Texas Tech graduate who is also bi-racial; her mother is White and her father is Black. She said people would often comment on her background, or shun her because of it.

As she grew older and had her own children, she said she wanted to help them navigate the journey to their identities.

A copy of “A Tribe of Her Own” can be purchased in Lubbock at Wild Lark Books, at Barnes & Noble, on Amazon or anywhere books are sold.

The following is an excerpt from Wild Lark Books:

Jordyn Moore is a wife, mom, daughter, friend, and advocate. For the past nine years, she has worked in the social service profession, advocating for those that cannot advocate for themselves.

She currently resides in Lubbock, TX, where she moved from New Mexico to attend Texas Tech University. She graduated from Texas Tech with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and is currently pursuing her master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Texas at Tyler. Jordyn currently works as a program coordinator for a local women’s home. Her hope is to soon open a home for domestic violence survivors in the West Texas area. While non-profit work is the job that pays her, Jordyn has always been a writer. She feels that she expresses herself best through written words.

Currently, Jordyn is a contributor for the Lubbock Moms Blog and is thrilled to be releasing her first children’s book. In her free time, Jordyn loves to spend time with friends, binge watch Netflix, and visit local coffee shops. She can often be spotted with a caramel coffee concoction or breakfast burrito in hand. Jordyn is highly involved in her church and loves to serve people. While she is considered an extrovert, those that truly know her understand that being let into her inner circle is a privilege. Incompetence and lack of follow-through are what is sure to lose her trust. She is fiercely loyal to her friends and her family means the world to her. She has been married to the love of her life, Gerron Moore for 8 years and has two daughters, Emerson and Baylee.