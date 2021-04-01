Lubbock mother continues to search for missing son

LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s been nearly seven years since Lubbock man, Joey Gonzales, disappeared. The young man has been missing since June of 2014. He was 20 at the time he went missing.

His mother, Michelle Flores, said there are no new leads in the case, however, she and her family continue to ask that anyone with information come forward. She said she and her family have gone through so much already, and all they want is for Joey to come home.

“Just let him come home,” Flores said.

Gonzales was last seen near Villatown, however, the motel has since burned down.

“It’s the little things I miss,” Flores said. “Just him walking in the house and saying ‘hey mama.'”

She described her son as a man with a big heart. He enjoyed sports and was the life of the party. She said he always wanted to do everything.

For his 27th birthday in October, a family friend painted a mural on the corner of 23rd and Avenue K, in hopes of catching the eyes of anyone who might have an answer.

“I think I fell apart,” Flores recalled when she saw the mural for the first time. “And oh my gosh if he saw that he would say that’s me. He would.”

When remains were found in a North Lubbock neighborhood in mid-March, Flores said she imagined the worst.

Police said the remains belonged to a man between the age of 15 and 30 and may have been white or Hispanic. A gold ring was also found on the body. Police also said the person had an upper partial denture.

Flores said it’s heartbreaking to hear about any discovery like that.

“People don’t realize how much it hurts for us to hear you know–body found, bones found,” Flores said. “It’s not what it’s about. You know, you need to let that family know but not the whole world. Because like I said, when the pop up comes up you’re like oh my God is it. Is it? You don’t know. And we still don’t know 100 percent.”

Flores said she and her family continue to seek more information.

“I’ve taken myself into places I shouldn’t have been just because they tell me, ‘he could be here he could be there,'” Flores said.

She said the family’s reward for $4,000 still remains.

“Just help us. Anybody knows anything. Just let us know,” Flores said.

Joey Gonzales has black hair and brown eyes. He has a double T tattoo, as well as a chopped front tooth.

If anyone has any information on where Joey might be, or have information on the remains found, call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous.