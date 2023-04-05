LUBBOCK, Texas — It has been four years since 20-year-old Tyshaun Bates was shot and killed at his Lubbock apartment on April 10, 2019. Bates’ mother said the past four years without him have not been easy, and although their family misses him every day, they’re learning to forgive and move on.

“He left a footprint on everybody,” Butler said. “The first day when I lost him still amputated forever, but he’s my son, he was my son still is,” Butler said.

Butler said she has moved on and made peace with those who killed her son, because it was what’s best for her and her children.

“It took a long time for me to forgive them a very long time,” Butler said. “I didn’t forgive them for them, I forgave them for myself because I was dying slowly, so I forgave them for myself,” Butler said.

Butler said she keeps her son alive through pictures, cherishing each one, even turning one into a stand-up cutout.

“I have a big picture of him on my wall, like a big poster board,” Butler said. “Any kind of pictures, that have videos with him, send me something like hey if you got videos, send them to me I want everything because he only lived 20 years and I didn’t have that much, but what God did and God blessed me with the 20 years he did It was enough for me.”

Now, Butler just wants to move forward, for herself, for her other kids, and keep her baby’s legacy going.

“We’re going to keep pushing and you know we love our baby, we miss our cousin, that’s his cousin, he’s a son, he was a brother, he was a nephew, so we do we miss him, he’s really missed,” Butler said.

Christopher Thomas, 26, accepted a plea bargain that puts him in prison for 45 years after the April 2019 robbery and murder of Tyshaun Bates.

In April 2021, James Dora, one of five defendants, went on trial and was found guilty and is currently serving a 45-year prison sentence. Prosecutors did not accuse Dora of murder but instead said he participated in the robbery. During the Dora trial, Lisa Morales testified that she was working with the other four.