Lubbock mother months behind on rent

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Centers For Disease Control is protecting people from eviction as the coronavirus continues. The agency is halting evictions for folks who can’t afford to pay their rent, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

One Lubbock mother, who asked EverythingLubbock.com to conceal her identity, said she is worried for her family.

“It’s embarassing. It’s scary. You just… you wanna be a good parent. You want to be a good person. It’s a guilty feeling,” she said.

The mother is three months behind on rent, and has tried many times to seek assistance.

“I don’t qualify for anything or if I find someplace that may be able to help, they have already helped others that they just don’t have the funds,” she said.

She is scared, like hundreds of Americans across the country, that she will be evicted.

“It doesn’t look like a lot of hope. It’s the worst,” she said.

The Trump administration, along with the CDC, issued a directive to stop the eviction of certain renters through the end of the year.

Renters must meet certain criteria:

Demonstrate they have tried to seek assistance from the government for rent

Declare they are unable to pay rent because of COVID-19 hardships

Affirm they will likely become homeless if evicted

Must be making less than $99,000 for single filers, and $198,000 for couples filing jointly

Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1, Jim Hansen said this may be different for folks in Lubbock.

“We are waiting to hear from the Texas Supreme Court who may come out with rules that are similar to what CDC is proposing or totally different,” Hansen said. “But we’re going to actually going to be taking marching orders from the Texas Supreme Court.”

So while he waits for guidance, the Lubbock mother said a halt on evictions would provide her with some peace of mind.

“Safer, but no less embarassed because I am behind and it’s… I don’t like that,” she said.