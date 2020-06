LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock mother Erin Davis is seeking donations to help her in her fight against breast cancer.

On May 1, Davis was admitted to Covenant Medical Center and discovered that her breast cancer had spread to her brain, bones, liver and lungs.

Davis is looking to raise $20,000 to help her treat the disease, and had just crossed the halfway mark of $10,000 as of Friday night.

To donate, click HERE.