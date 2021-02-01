Lubbock mother starts online petition against mask wearing during theater competition

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock mother started an online petition to allow her son and his peer theater group to perform on stage without masks.

Aimee Bunting said the decision to start a petition on change.org came after the University Interscholastic League (UIL) announced it would be requiring high school students participating in “One Act Play”, a yearly theater competition for students, to wear a mask on stage while performing in competition.

“It really causes problems with being able to hear them when they’re performing, when they’re speaking,” Bunting said. “I understand masks being around other schools and off-stage, but while they are on stage performing for a judge, they really need to not have to be wearing them.”

Bunting noted that students participating in other athletic events hosted by the UIL are not required to wear masks.

“The same consideration should be made for the actors on stage,” Bunting said. “It hinders what they’re trying to do so they should be given the same considerations as the other UIL events.”

Bunting’s online petition already has more than 600 signatures.

Alee Roberts, a high school senior in theater, said she is learning an Irish accent for her performance at One Act Play and that she hopes to be able to perform without a mask.

“I don’t mind wearing them backstage,” Roberts said, “I don’t mind wearing them in the audience, I’ll wear them anywhere else but those 40 minutes on-stage, ultimately I would like that rule to be gone.”

KLBK News reached out to the UIL and has not received a response.