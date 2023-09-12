LUBBOCK, Texas-– A Lubbock social media page, comes together to keep an eye out for motorcyclists when they’re involved in an accident.

Eddie Petmecky is one of the admins of Biker Down Lubbock, a Facebook page that community members can post when they’ve seen a motorcycle accident.

Petmecky said the page has grown since it started in 2016, from 500 followers to over 3,000.

“My whole family’s on my page, most of the guys I ride with, their whole families are on the page, and friends are on there,” Petmecky said.

The posts only consist of accidents around town, the location, the colors of the bike, and the type.

Petmecky said no names or pictures are allowed. He said, “I’m not a real big fan of posting pictures of bikes and stuff like that, but it happens.”

“We can all tell what bike it is normally just by looking, but it’s a good informative page. It’s sometimes just a hard way to find out,” Petmecky said.

Although its a hard way to find out, Petmecky said the page was something he wished he had when he was in the same situation himself.

“An 18-wheeler pulled out in front of my brother, so I wasn’t notified for hours after that accident,” Petmecky said. “Had this been around then, I probably would have known pretty quickly.”

According to the Crash Records Information Systems, or CRIS, by TXdot, so far this year in Lubbock county, there have been 8 motorcycle crash deaths, two shy of last year’s 10.

Petmecky said the page gains followers each day after multiple accidents.

“People want to be informed, they want to know as quickly as possible. I mean, the recent accidents we’ve had some of those they wanted to know immediately and they were able to be where they needed to be for their family immediately,” Petmecky said.

Petmecky said the page connects riders and their families and is more than just a page.

“We are the motorcycle community in Lubbock and it is a family,” Petmecky said.

“I don’t know the guy that I just met, he may ride a different kind of bike than I ride, but we all wave at each other and it’s just we respect each other, so it’s important.”

To join Biker Down Lubbock, visit here.